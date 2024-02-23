Over 775 Ukrainian companies entered Romania since the Russian invasion

Over 775 Ukrainian companies have entered the Romanian market since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022, up to the present, according to data provided by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC) at the request of Economedia.

Of these, 746 are still operational, 17 are in the process of dissolution, 11 have temporarily suspended activities, and one company is in insolvency.

Over 300 Ukrainian companies have been established in Romania in the second year of the war.

Nearly half of the established companies (363) were in Bucharest, followed by Constanța (68), Brașov (58), Cluj (46), and Ilfov (38). The fewest Ukrainian companies were established in Caraș-Severin, Dâmbovița, Hunedoara, Olt, and Teleorman, where only one firm was established in each city.

Among the main fields of activity of the Ukrainian companies established in Romania are IT (121), hairdressing and other beauty treatment activities (47), and construction of residential and non-residential buildings (33). Others are also operating in areas such as commerce, road freight transport, and business and management consultancy activities.

Over 7.3 million Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania in the last two years, according to official statistics.

