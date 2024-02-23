Business

Over 775 Ukrainian companies entered Romania since the Russian invasion

23 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Over 775 Ukrainian companies have entered the Romanian market since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022, up to the present, according to data provided by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC) at the request of Economedia

Of these, 746 are still operational, 17 are in the process of dissolution, 11 have temporarily suspended activities, and one company is in insolvency.

Over 300 Ukrainian companies have been established in Romania in the second year of the war. 

Nearly half of the established companies (363) were in Bucharest, followed by Constanța (68), Brașov (58), Cluj (46), and Ilfov (38). The fewest Ukrainian companies were established in Caraș-Severin, Dâmbovița, Hunedoara, Olt, and Teleorman, where only one firm was established in each city. 

Among the main fields of activity of the Ukrainian companies established in Romania are IT (121), hairdressing and other beauty treatment activities (47), and construction of residential and non-residential buildings (33). Others are also operating in areas such as commerce, road freight transport, and business and management consultancy activities.

Over 7.3 million Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania in the last two years, according to official statistics. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Yunkiphotoshot | Dreamstime.com)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next
Normal
Business

Over 775 Ukrainian companies entered Romania since the Russian invasion

23 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Over 775 Ukrainian companies have entered the Romanian market since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022, up to the present, according to data provided by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC) at the request of Economedia

Of these, 746 are still operational, 17 are in the process of dissolution, 11 have temporarily suspended activities, and one company is in insolvency.

Over 300 Ukrainian companies have been established in Romania in the second year of the war. 

Nearly half of the established companies (363) were in Bucharest, followed by Constanța (68), Brașov (58), Cluj (46), and Ilfov (38). The fewest Ukrainian companies were established in Caraș-Severin, Dâmbovița, Hunedoara, Olt, and Teleorman, where only one firm was established in each city. 

Among the main fields of activity of the Ukrainian companies established in Romania are IT (121), hairdressing and other beauty treatment activities (47), and construction of residential and non-residential buildings (33). Others are also operating in areas such as commerce, road freight transport, and business and management consultancy activities.

Over 7.3 million Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania in the last two years, according to official statistics. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Yunkiphotoshot | Dreamstime.com)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

23 February 2024
Culture
Le Figaro Littéraire dedicates the front page to three famous Romanian writers
23 February 2024
Politics
Romania's president may be Eastern Europe's candidate for NATO top seat
23 February 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index BET breaks the 16,000-point threshold
22 February 2024
Business
PwC: Romania climbs to 28th place in ranking of 33 most attractive EMEA countries for private companies
22 February 2024
Politics
New poll shows Romania’s ruling coalition would get 51% of the votes for Parliament
22 February 2024
Politics
Romania's ruling parties join forces in European elections
21 February 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils renewed version of its all-electric Spring
21 February 2024
Startup
Danish fintech co-founded by Romanian launches with EUR 5 mln seed funding  