Ukraine, Russia, the census: Google reveals top searches in Romania in 2022

Google recently revealed its annual “Year in Search” overview for every country, including Romania, which provides a simplified snapshot of trends and key interests among the people throughout the year.

As Romania shares the border with Ukraine that stretches across the Carpathian Mountains in the north, Romanians' interest in the recent war crisis put ‘Ukraine’ atop the most popular keyword of the year, followed by ‘census,’ ‘Queen Elizabeth’ after her death back in September, and ‘Russia.’

Romanian hip-hop fans paid one last respect to the late rapper Nosfe from Șatra B.E.N.Z collective, who passed away unexpectedly in October, and his name was ranked the fifth most searched keyword.

Another name from the country’s music scene, manele singer Florin Salam follows the suit, but it’s likely from the fuss of false information when local news channel Pro TV mistakenly announced the singer’s death back in August.

The new ‘iPhone 14,’ ‘Putin,’ ‘Eurovision,’ and ‘Climate change’ follow the suit from the seventh to tenth, respectively.

Roxadustat tops the list in the "What is...?" category. Romanians most likely searched this medication after tennis star Simona Halep tested positive for it and was provisionally suspended from tennis competitions. Internet users also wanted to know what is the martial law, Swift, NATO, Schengen, or NFT.

Greece remains the most popular holiday destination among Romanians and foreigners living in the country, according to this year's Google searches, followed by Bulgaria, Turkey, Tenerife (Spain), and Croatia.

Drama The Ambassador’s Daughter (Fiica Ambassadorului) tops the list of the most searched series of the year, even more than Netflix’s popular hit Stranger Things, Zendaya’s Euphoria from HBO, and House of the Dragon.

After shooting to stardom this year for breaking the world record in the long-course 100-meter freestyle and winning the championship, swimmer David Popovici ranks in the top 3 of most searched people just below Florin Salam and Vladimir Putin.

(Photo source: Marcel De Grijs | Dreamstime.com)