Ukraine’s largest private postal operator to enter Romania’s market

Nova Poshta, the largest postal operator with private capital in Ukraine, already active in Poland and Moldova, is preparing to enter the Romanian market with its first office as part of its international expansion strategy that also includes Germany and the Czech Republic.

In April, the company will open its first post office in Germany, in Berlin, and by the end of the second quarter, it will also enter the markets of Romania and the Czech Republic, Profit.ro reported. The subsidiary in Romania has already been registered.

Founded in 2001 by Vyacheslav Klimov and Volodimir Popereșniuk, Nova Poshta has a network of over 10,000 branches in Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Poland, employing 32,000 people.

The Nova Poshta Group includes, in addition to the postal and courier company of the same name, the payment company NovaPay, as well as the international postal service company Nova Poshta Global. In 2022, the group launched its own airline, Supernova Airlines.

