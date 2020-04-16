Romania Insider
Business
Farmers in UK also start flying in Romanian seasonal workers
16 April 2020
British farmers are organizing charter flights to bring thousands of seasonal workers from Romania to the UK, where some 90,000 jobs are currently vacant in agriculture.

The first charter flight from Bucharest will land at Stansted London Airport, on Thursday, April 16, with approximately 180 seasonal workers on board. This is the first of six flights scheduled for the coming months, writes The Times

According to the publication, many unemployed Brits have applied for jobs in agriculture. Still, their number is not enough to fill all vacancies.

Airlines such as EasyJet, Ryanair, and Wizz have suspended services between the UK and most Eastern European countries, amid restrictions imposed by governments, making it impossible for agricultural workers to reach the UK. Air Charter Service (ACS), a British charter airline, has confirmed that it has booked the first specialized service that transports agricultural workers from Eastern Europe to the UK.

Romanian seasonal workers are also leaving in large numbers to Germany in this period, with charter flights organized by companies in Germany.

(Photo: Pixabay)

Normal
