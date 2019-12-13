President Iohannis: UK elections result, very good for Romanians living there

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis said on Friday morning that the result of the elections in the UK is “very good for Romanians living there” because prime minister Boris Johnson and his Conservative Party want to complete Brexit but based on a deal with the European Union that would protect the rights of EU citizens living in the UK.

“It seems that now we are getting closer to this solution, the best option for a Brexit, which is a Brexit with a Deal, and that’s what we are heading for,” Iohannis said, quoted by Adevarul.ro.

Prime minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party won a comfortable majority in the British Parliament’s House of Commons, namely 364 seats of the total 650, according to BBC News. This result will allow him to push his Brexit Deal through the Parliament after a deadlock in recent months.

“This result is very good for Romanians in the United Kingdom because prime minister Boris Johnson, together with the Conservative Party, wanted and I think they still want to achieve Brexit, but with an Agreement, that agreement negotiated with the European Union, a good agreement that protects our Romanians and gives them significant rights,” Klaus Iohannis said.

The United Kingdom is home to one of the biggest and most dynamic communities of Romanians abroad. In the second round of the Romanian presidential elections in November, over 170,000 Romanians voted in the UK.

Two million EU citizens applied to get settled or pre-settled status in the UK to be able to remain in the country after Brexit, as of October 9, and about 300,000 of them were Romanians.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)