Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 10/09/2019 - 13:59
Social
Two million EU citizens apply to stay in UK after Brexit, almost 300,000 are Romanians
09 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Two million EU citizens applied to get settled or pre-settled status in the UK to be able to remain in the country after Brexit, Home Secretary Priti Patel announced on October 9, quoting internal figures.

Meanwhile, official statistics released on October 9 show that 1.86 million EU citizens had applied to the EU Settlement Scheme, by September 30, and more than 1.5 million had been granted settled or pre-settled status.

Polish citizens rank first by the number of applications (347,300), followed by Romanians (280,600), Italians (200,700), Portuguese (162,500), and Spaniards (115,700).

In September alone, over 500,000 applications were registered under the EU Settlement Scheme, of which 107,000 came from Poles and 93,000 from Romanians.

The EU Settlement Scheme makes it easy for citizens in the EU, European Economic Area (EEA) and Switzerland, and their families, to obtain a UK immigration status for when the UK leaves the EU.

“The UK is leaving the EU which means that free movement will come to an end. This means that EEA citizens resident in the UK, and their family members, need to obtain a status in order to evidence their right to work, study, housing and benefits in the UK after 30 June 2021 (or after 31 December 2020 if there is a no-deal exit),” according to information provided by the UK Home Office. The Home Office also points out that permanent residence is a status acquired under EU law whereas the EU Settlement Scheme secures the immigrants’ status under UK law.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Michal Bednarek - Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 10/09/2019 - 13:59
Social
Two million EU citizens apply to stay in UK after Brexit, almost 300,000 are Romanians
09 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Two million EU citizens applied to get settled or pre-settled status in the UK to be able to remain in the country after Brexit, Home Secretary Priti Patel announced on October 9, quoting internal figures.

Meanwhile, official statistics released on October 9 show that 1.86 million EU citizens had applied to the EU Settlement Scheme, by September 30, and more than 1.5 million had been granted settled or pre-settled status.

Polish citizens rank first by the number of applications (347,300), followed by Romanians (280,600), Italians (200,700), Portuguese (162,500), and Spaniards (115,700).

In September alone, over 500,000 applications were registered under the EU Settlement Scheme, of which 107,000 came from Poles and 93,000 from Romanians.

The EU Settlement Scheme makes it easy for citizens in the EU, European Economic Area (EEA) and Switzerland, and their families, to obtain a UK immigration status for when the UK leaves the EU.

“The UK is leaving the EU which means that free movement will come to an end. This means that EEA citizens resident in the UK, and their family members, need to obtain a status in order to evidence their right to work, study, housing and benefits in the UK after 30 June 2021 (or after 31 December 2020 if there is a no-deal exit),” according to information provided by the UK Home Office. The Home Office also points out that permanent residence is a status acquired under EU law whereas the EU Settlement Scheme secures the immigrants’ status under UK law.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Michal Bednarek - Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 October 2019
Business
WB significantly improves forecast on Romania’s economic growth, warns about risks around the corner
09 October 2019
Social
Romanians spend two thirds more on alcohol and tobacco than on their health
09 October 2019
Social
Two million EU citizens apply to stay in UK after Brexit, almost 300,000 are Romanians
09 October 2019
Social
Online retailer's manifest-commercial starring 102-year old #rezist advocate stirs fiery debate in Romania
08 October 2019
Politics
EC president-elect rejects Romania’s second proposal for commissioner
08 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s SocDem Govt., giving away money it does not have to stay in power
08 October 2019
Politics
Former president: If Biden’s son had business in Romania, I would have known
07 October 2019
Sports
Bucharest will have only two of four stadiums ready by Euro 2020 at higher costs

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40