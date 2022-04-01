Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 04/01/2022 - 08:18
Capital markets powered by Bucharest Stock Exchange

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

UiPath's shares hit by war in Ukraine and sales-leadership change

01 April 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

After its financial results of the fiscal year ended on January 31 failed to meet analysts' expectations, the shares of the Romania-born unicorn UiPath decreased by 8% on March 30.

The management's bearish forecast for the first quarter of the next financial year, impacted by the war in Ukraine, further pushed down the company's shares to an all-time intraday low of USD 20.6 in Thursday's (March 31) trading session, 29.1% lower than Wednesday's closing price and well below the maximum quotation of USD 90, reached almost a year ago.

The severe penalty faced by UiPath's actions was prompted on the one hand by the results for the year just ended (losses of 12 cents per share, compared to an analyst estimate of 7 cents per share) and the publication of forecasts for the new fiscal year, which are also weaker than expected by analysts (revenue of USD 225 mln for Q1 2023 compared to analysts' expectations of USD 236 mln), Ziarul Financiar reported.

Executives also blamed the forecast shortfall on the change at the top of the sales structure, as well as the continuing invasion of Ukraine by Russia. UiPath has customers in the region, and executives said the conflict would disrupt their business.

"Looking ahead, we feel confident in our market-leading position in automation and prospects for future growth at scale but believe it is prudent at this time to factor both our European exposure and go-to-market leadership transition into the financial outlook," Chief Executive Daniel Dines said in a statement.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/UiPath)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 09:27
01 March 2022
RI +
Work & travel: Romanian-born Irina Papuc, a full-time digital nomad running a fully remote company
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 04/01/2022 - 08:18
Capital markets powered by Bucharest Stock Exchange

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

UiPath's shares hit by war in Ukraine and sales-leadership change

01 April 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

After its financial results of the fiscal year ended on January 31 failed to meet analysts' expectations, the shares of the Romania-born unicorn UiPath decreased by 8% on March 30.

The management's bearish forecast for the first quarter of the next financial year, impacted by the war in Ukraine, further pushed down the company's shares to an all-time intraday low of USD 20.6 in Thursday's (March 31) trading session, 29.1% lower than Wednesday's closing price and well below the maximum quotation of USD 90, reached almost a year ago.

The severe penalty faced by UiPath's actions was prompted on the one hand by the results for the year just ended (losses of 12 cents per share, compared to an analyst estimate of 7 cents per share) and the publication of forecasts for the new fiscal year, which are also weaker than expected by analysts (revenue of USD 225 mln for Q1 2023 compared to analysts' expectations of USD 236 mln), Ziarul Financiar reported.

Executives also blamed the forecast shortfall on the change at the top of the sales structure, as well as the continuing invasion of Ukraine by Russia. UiPath has customers in the region, and executives said the conflict would disrupt their business.

"Looking ahead, we feel confident in our market-leading position in automation and prospects for future growth at scale but believe it is prudent at this time to factor both our European exposure and go-to-market leadership transition into the financial outlook," Chief Executive Daniel Dines said in a statement.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/UiPath)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 09:27
01 March 2022
RI +
Work & travel: Romanian-born Irina Papuc, a full-time digital nomad running a fully remote company
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 April 2022
RI +
Chef and apprentice: How mentorship changed the life of two young men in Romania’s poorest region
31 March 2022
RI +
Expat interview: How Romania became Agnieszka Krawczyk’s new home and inspired her to write a book
29 March 2022
RI +
How many farms are there in Romania?
28 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: NATO battle group in Romania | Financial aid for Romanians hosting Ukrainians | Suceava humanitarian hub receives French aid convoys
17 March 2022
Photo
Romanian photo of the day: “Toys’ bridge” between Romania and Ukraine
14 March 2022
Music
Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant
14 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest ups capacity to accommodate Ukrainian refugees | Covid-19 restrictions lifted | U.S. VP Kamala Harris visits Romania
14 March 2022
Business
Ford transfers Romanian factory to Turkish partner Ford Otosan, announces electric models to be built in Craiova