Romanian tech company UiPath sets up foundation to help children in poor communities

UiPath, the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) enterprise software company developed by Romanian entrepreneurs, announced the official launch of the UiPath Foundation with the mission to support the development of children and their communities by providing material support and access to technological education to those in deprived areas.

UiPath Foundation aims to provide equal opportunities through educational solutions developed in partnerships with NGOs, providing children with tools to reach their full potential.

Beginning with children from Romania and India, the foundation will gradually increase geographical coverage to support vulnerable communities around the world. By the end of this year, disadvantaged families in Bucharest, Cluj, Galati and Vaslui counties will receive support packages designed to facilitate their children's access to education: scholarships, educational materials, medical services, clothing, and food.

By 2025, UiPath Foundation aims to positively influence the lives of 500,000 children worldwide, through its programs.

