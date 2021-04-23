UiPath’s capitalization passes USD 40 bln as shares climb to new high on NYSE
Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath continued its charge on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Thursday, April 22, when the PATH shares climbed to a new high of USD 80.
The company’s market capitalization thus went over USD 40 billion and the stake held by UiPath’s Romanian co-founder and CEO Daniel Dines reached a value of USD 8 billion.
UiPath listed its shares on NYSE on Wednesday, April 21. The PATH shares started trading at USD 65, 16% over the price paid by the investors who participated in the company’s initial public offering – USD 56 per share, and closed at USD 69.
On Thursday, the PATH shares opened at USD 73 and, after a small dip, went up to USD 80.
(Photo source: Facebook/UiPath)