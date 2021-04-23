Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 04/23/2021 - 08:15
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

UiPath’s capitalization passes USD 40 bln as shares climb to new high on NYSE

23 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath continued its charge on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Thursday, April 22, when the PATH shares climbed to a new high of USD 80.

The company’s market capitalization thus went over USD 40 billion and the stake held by UiPath’s Romanian co-founder and CEO Daniel Dines reached a value of USD 8 billion.

UiPath listed its shares on NYSE on Wednesday, April 21. The PATH shares started trading at USD 65, 16% over the price paid by the investors who participated in the company’s initial public offering – USD 56 per share, and closed at USD 69.

On Thursday, the PATH shares opened at USD 73 and, after a small dip, went up to USD 80.

UiPath reaches USD 35 bln capitalization upon NYSE listing. CEO: Our journey began with 10 people in an apartment in Romania

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/UiPath)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 04/23/2021 - 08:15
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

UiPath’s capitalization passes USD 40 bln as shares climb to new high on NYSE

23 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath continued its charge on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Thursday, April 22, when the PATH shares climbed to a new high of USD 80.

The company’s market capitalization thus went over USD 40 billion and the stake held by UiPath’s Romanian co-founder and CEO Daniel Dines reached a value of USD 8 billion.

UiPath listed its shares on NYSE on Wednesday, April 21. The PATH shares started trading at USD 65, 16% over the price paid by the investors who participated in the company’s initial public offering – USD 56 per share, and closed at USD 69.

On Thursday, the PATH shares opened at USD 73 and, after a small dip, went up to USD 80.

UiPath reaches USD 35 bln capitalization upon NYSE listing. CEO: Our journey began with 10 people in an apartment in Romania

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/UiPath)

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
UiPath reaches USD 35 bln capitalization upon NYSE listing. CEO: Our journey began with 10 people in an apartment in Romania
20 April 2021
Business
Romanian FintechOS raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding round to continue international expansion
19 April 2021
RI +
Ufuk Tandoğan, CEO Garanti BBVA Romania: This country has become my second home
14 April 2021
Politics
Reformist USR-PLUS alliance says it no longer supports Romania's Liberal PM Florin Citu after health minister's dismissal
14 April 2021
RI +
How did reformist health minister Vlad Voiculescu become the Romanian ruling coalition’s apple of discord?
21 April 2021
RI +
Herculane Project: The young working to secure a future for Romania’s balneal heritage
14 April 2021
RI +
Eco-friendly shops in Romania: Online & offline options
06 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Firebyte Games more than doubles early investors’ money on the first day of trading on BVB