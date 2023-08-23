UEFA appoints two Romanian referees to lead Futsal Champions League matches

Two Romanian referees have been appointed by UEFA to the preliminary round of the Futsal Champions League, scheduled to take place from August 23 to 26.

Bogdan Hanceariuc will be in Lubawa, Poland, where matches from Group D will be played. The teams in this group are KSC Lubawa (Poland), FC Priștina 01 (Kosovo), Utleira Idrettslag (Norway), and Ísbjörninn (Iceland).

Laurențiu Deaconu will also officiate in Podgorica, Montenegro, for matches in Group C. The teams in this group are KMF Titograd (Montenegro), FC Eindhoven (Netherlands), NV Georgians (Georgia), and Europa FC (Gibraltar).

Former highly experienced international referee, now a referee observer, Bogdan Sorescu, will oversee the officials' performances in Group E, in Lučenec, Slovakia. Teams in this group include Lučenec (Slovakia), Encamp (Andorra), Cosmos (Estonia), and PYF Saltires (Scotland).

The preliminary round of the Futsal Champions League is the first stage of the competition. The winners of each group will advance to the main round, where they will join the 16 teams that have already qualified.

In the previous season, Romania's United Galați qualified for the elite round after finishing third in Group 4, but subsequently came home early with zero points in Group D, which consisted of Anderlecht (Belgium), FC Barcelona (Spain), and Futsal Pula (Croatia).

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: FRF.ro)