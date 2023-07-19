Romania launches bid to organize UEFA Europa League final in 2026 or 2027

The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) announced its candidacy to host the UEFA Europa League final in 2026 or 2027 at the National Arena Stadium in Bucharest.

The FRF said that it is confident that it can provide a world-class experience for fans and players alike, citing the successful organization of EURO 2020 and the UEFA European Under-21 Championship this year.

"EURO 2020 brought us the most significant public investments in infrastructure, a solid legacy that influences the development of Romanian football," said Răzvan Burleanu, FRF's president.

"Moreover, the Romanian Football Federation has demonstrated its organizational capacity, becoming a competitive partner for UEFA in the European football circuit. Now, we aim to enter a new phase that will further mark the development of Romanian football," he continued.

With 55,634 seats, the Bucharest stadium was once the host of the 2011/2012 Europa League final, which saw Atletico Madrid winning 3-0 against Athletic Bilbao thanks to Radamel Falcao's double and Diego Ribas' solo goal.

The host cities for the next two years for the final of the Europa League are already known. They are Dublin (Ireland) in 2024 and Bilbao (Spain) in 2025.

Romania does not have a team in the Europa League this season. Farul Constanta, the country's sole representative in the Champions League qualifying rounds, lost 1-3 on aggregate to Sheriff Tiraspol. As a result, Denis Alibec and co. will play in the Conference League's second qualifying round, the third-tier of European club competition.

(Photo source: Arena Nationala/Facebook)