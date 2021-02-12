Media: UEFA doesn’t consider that RO referee used racist language during Champions League match

UEFA considers that Romanian referee Sebastian Coltescu didn’t use the word ‘black’ in a racist or discriminatory way during the Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir on December 8, 2020, local Digi24.ro reported, quoting Sport.es.

According to Apnews.com, UEFA later said disciplinary proceedings were opened against Coltescu and assistant referee Octavian Sovre for a potential violation of Article 11 of UEFA's disciplinary regulations. This reportedly relates to “general principles of conduct,” including action that is “insulting or otherwise violates the basic rules of decent conduct.”

The December 8 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir was suspended after about 16 minutes due to alleged racist remarks from Coltescu, the Romanian fourth official, who referred to the assistant coach of the Turkish team, Pierre Webo, using the words "the black one.” He reportedly used this term to identify Pierre Webo, as he was telling referee Ovidiu Hategan that Webo should be reprimanded for his behavior on the sidelines.

Webo reacted, asking Coltescu to explain the use of the word “negro.” Later on, the match was suspended. It was completed a day later with a different set of match officials.

(Photo source: Cornelius20/Dreamstime.com)