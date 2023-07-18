Entertainment

Uber marks Barbie premiere with Uber Pink rides in Bucharest

18 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ride-sharing company Uber recently announced a unique experience for Barbie fans in Bucharest. The company unveiled Uber Pink, a special ride, in partnership with Vertical Entertainment, the film’s distribution company in Romania.

On the day of the international premiere, July 21, tourists and residents of Bucharest will have the opportunity to step into Barbie’s Land and ride in a vintage pink Buick Invicta, reminiscent of the iconic Barbie aesthetics.

Uber Pink will operate for free on the picturesque Kiseleff Boulevard in northern Bucharest, starting from the Kiseleff roundabout and following a carefully curated route that showcases the beauty of capital city. From 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm on July 21, people will have the chance to be part of a unique experience, riding in a pink vintage convertible.

The number of trips will be limited according to the on-site demand of the service, while rides will take approximately 20 minutes.

To enjoy this unique experience, it is necessary to go to the venue and be assisted by on-site coordinators. The pick-up point will be beautifully decorated in pink, and as people embark on their Uber Pink ride, they will be treated to a range of surprises, including a pink carpet and photo wall, where they can capture memories of their experience.

“We are thrilled to partner with Vertical Entertainment to bring a unique experience for people in Bucharest. Uber Pink offers a chance to be part of Barbie’s Land, even just for a ride,” says Ana-Maria Borlovan, head of driver operations at Uber for the Central & Eastern Europe region.

Barbie, directed by Oscar-nominee writer and director Greta Gerwig, will be distributed by Vertical Entertainment in cinemas in Romania starting on July 21, 2023. The movie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Uber Romania)

Read next
Normal
Entertainment

Uber marks Barbie premiere with Uber Pink rides in Bucharest

18 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ride-sharing company Uber recently announced a unique experience for Barbie fans in Bucharest. The company unveiled Uber Pink, a special ride, in partnership with Vertical Entertainment, the film’s distribution company in Romania.

On the day of the international premiere, July 21, tourists and residents of Bucharest will have the opportunity to step into Barbie’s Land and ride in a vintage pink Buick Invicta, reminiscent of the iconic Barbie aesthetics.

Uber Pink will operate for free on the picturesque Kiseleff Boulevard in northern Bucharest, starting from the Kiseleff roundabout and following a carefully curated route that showcases the beauty of capital city. From 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm on July 21, people will have the chance to be part of a unique experience, riding in a pink vintage convertible.

The number of trips will be limited according to the on-site demand of the service, while rides will take approximately 20 minutes.

To enjoy this unique experience, it is necessary to go to the venue and be assisted by on-site coordinators. The pick-up point will be beautifully decorated in pink, and as people embark on their Uber Pink ride, they will be treated to a range of surprises, including a pink carpet and photo wall, where they can capture memories of their experience.

“We are thrilled to partner with Vertical Entertainment to bring a unique experience for people in Bucharest. Uber Pink offers a chance to be part of Barbie’s Land, even just for a ride,” says Ana-Maria Borlovan, head of driver operations at Uber for the Central & Eastern Europe region.

Barbie, directed by Oscar-nominee writer and director Greta Gerwig, will be distributed by Vertical Entertainment in cinemas in Romania starting on July 21, 2023. The movie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Uber Romania)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut
11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea
15 June 2023
Transport
First new airport in Romania in 50 years launches operations in Brașov