Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 11:52
Coronavirus response in Romania: University offers free access to cartoons that help reduce anxiety
16 April 2020
The Babeș-Bolyai University (UBB) in Cluj-Napoca is offering free access to therapeutic cartoons made by the institution’s psychologists, Edupedu.ro reported.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, children and teenagers can access for free the therapeutic cartoon set Retman and Retmagia.

The cartoons have been designed to promote rational thinking, thus helping reduce responses such as anxiety, depression, anger and guilt, and increase healthy and functional emotions and behaviors. The cartoons can also be used by adults, within a humorous logic, UBB said.

The cartoons were designed by psychologists Anca Dobrean and Cristina Domuţ, as part of a project coordinated by psychologist Daniel David, today the rector of UBB. The cartoons were designed in 2012 and underwent experimental testing in 2013.

The cartoons embody rational-emotive and cognitive-behavioral therapies, the golden standard in current psychological treatment, UBB explained.

Five videos are available, with episodes focused on controlling depressive states, anxiety, guilt, or anger.

The cartoons can be seen here.

Trailer Retman from Retman on Vimeo.

[email protected]

Normal

 

