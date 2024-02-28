Two Romanian citizens dead after Valencia apartment building fire

Two Romanian citizens died in the fire that swept through an apartment building in Valencia, Spain, last week, according to the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry said the Spanish authorities notified the representatives of the Romanian Consulate in Castellon de la Plana that they had completed the victim identification process and confirmed the death of two Romanian citizens who had initially been declared missing, according to G4Media.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs notified the family of the deceased Romanian citizens and conveyed its condolences.

The Romanian Consulate in Castellon de la Plana is still in contact with the Spanish authorities and with the Romanian citizens affected by the fire who have requested consular assistance and are following the evolution of the situation, in order to ensure consular assistance/protection.

Ten people died following a fire at an apartment building in Valencia. All lived on the eighth and ninth floors. The fire started on the seventh floor for reasons as yet unknown, according to El Pais. Two Romanian women, a mother and daughter, were reported missing in the first days after the fire.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gustavo Munoz/Dreamstime.com)