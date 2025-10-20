Healthcare

Turkish medical group Medicana enters Romanian market, appoints head country office

20 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Medicana, one of Turkey’s most prominent health groups, announced its entry in the Romanian market, along with the appointment of Ana Herkmen as head of the country office. 

The group operates 19 hospitals across Turkey and Europe, and treats more than 5 million patients worldwide. It has centers of expertise in oncology, organ and stem cell transplantation, cardiology and cardiovascular surgery, neurosciences, orthopedics and traumatology, reproductive medicine, and robotic surgery.

In Romania, Medicana’s long-term objective includes the possibility of opening a hospital in Bucharest. Until then, Romanian patients will be supported through Medicana’s Turkish facilities, benefiting from patient navigation services, appointments, and treatment packages. 

The head of the new Romanian operations, Ana Herkmen, has deep knowledge of the local healthcare landscape, according to the press release. She has played a pivotal role in bridging Romanian patients with Turkey’s medical expertise. 

“This is more than a career move; it’s a personal mission. I am joining a project that reflects my values and embraces a long-term vision. The group’s intention to establish its own hospital in Romania in the future was a decisive factor for me,” said Ana Herkmen. 

With Herkmen leading the Romanian operations, Medicana plans to gradually expand its footprint, provide personalized support for patients traveling abroad, and build the foundation for its future medical center in Bucharest. Upcoming initiatives will include public health programs, educational activities, and partnerships. 

The Medicana Representative Office is located in Bucharest.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Istanbul, Medicana Health Group has 1,300 physicians and offers services spanning over 85 specialties. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release) 

Read next
Normal
Healthcare

Turkish medical group Medicana enters Romanian market, appoints head country office

20 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Medicana, one of Turkey’s most prominent health groups, announced its entry in the Romanian market, along with the appointment of Ana Herkmen as head of the country office. 

The group operates 19 hospitals across Turkey and Europe, and treats more than 5 million patients worldwide. It has centers of expertise in oncology, organ and stem cell transplantation, cardiology and cardiovascular surgery, neurosciences, orthopedics and traumatology, reproductive medicine, and robotic surgery.

In Romania, Medicana’s long-term objective includes the possibility of opening a hospital in Bucharest. Until then, Romanian patients will be supported through Medicana’s Turkish facilities, benefiting from patient navigation services, appointments, and treatment packages. 

The head of the new Romanian operations, Ana Herkmen, has deep knowledge of the local healthcare landscape, according to the press release. She has played a pivotal role in bridging Romanian patients with Turkey’s medical expertise. 

“This is more than a career move; it’s a personal mission. I am joining a project that reflects my values and embraces a long-term vision. The group’s intention to establish its own hospital in Romania in the future was a decisive factor for me,” said Ana Herkmen. 

With Herkmen leading the Romanian operations, Medicana plans to gradually expand its footprint, provide personalized support for patients traveling abroad, and build the foundation for its future medical center in Bucharest. Upcoming initiatives will include public health programs, educational activities, and partnerships. 

The Medicana Representative Office is located in Bucharest.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Istanbul, Medicana Health Group has 1,300 physicians and offers services spanning over 85 specialties. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release) 

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 October 2025
Politics
Romanian far-right MEP Diana Șoșoacă attends Russia Today anniversary in Moscow
20 October 2025
People
Romanian Bogdan Putinică appointed to lead global agentic AI company Wonderful across 29 countries
20 October 2025
Administration
Upper floors of Bucharest apartment building affected by deadly explosion must be removed, interim mayor says
20 October 2025
Politics
District 4 mayor tops poll for Bucharest City Hall, election date yet to be announced
20 October 2025
Society
Thousands join march for women’s safety in Bucharest
20 October 2025
Business
Romanian minister "seeks a way" to dismiss management of state salt company Salrom
20 October 2025
Energy
Portugal's Greenvolt orders 42 turbines from GE Vernova for 252 MW Romanian wind farm
17 October 2025
Energy
Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz sues European Commission over CO2 storage quotas