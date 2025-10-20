Turkish medical group Medicana enters Romanian market, appoints head country office

Medicana, one of Turkey’s most prominent health groups, announced its entry in the Romanian market, along with the appointment of Ana Herkmen as head of the country office.

The group operates 19 hospitals across Turkey and Europe, and treats more than 5 million patients worldwide. It has centers of expertise in oncology, organ and stem cell transplantation, cardiology and cardiovascular surgery, neurosciences, orthopedics and traumatology, reproductive medicine, and robotic surgery.

In Romania, Medicana’s long-term objective includes the possibility of opening a hospital in Bucharest. Until then, Romanian patients will be supported through Medicana’s Turkish facilities, benefiting from patient navigation services, appointments, and treatment packages.

The head of the new Romanian operations, Ana Herkmen, has deep knowledge of the local healthcare landscape, according to the press release. She has played a pivotal role in bridging Romanian patients with Turkey’s medical expertise.

“This is more than a career move; it’s a personal mission. I am joining a project that reflects my values and embraces a long-term vision. The group’s intention to establish its own hospital in Romania in the future was a decisive factor for me,” said Ana Herkmen.

With Herkmen leading the Romanian operations, Medicana plans to gradually expand its footprint, provide personalized support for patients traveling abroad, and build the foundation for its future medical center in Bucharest. Upcoming initiatives will include public health programs, educational activities, and partnerships.

The Medicana Representative Office is located in Bucharest.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Istanbul, Medicana Health Group has 1,300 physicians and offers services spanning over 85 specialties.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)