Nusco Group partners with Medicana for EUR 46 mln hospital in Bucharest’s Pipera district

The Nusco real estate group has signed a partnership with Turkey’s Medicana Health Group, one of the largest international medical networks, to develop the first Medicana hospital in Romania within the Nusco City complex in Bucharest’s Pipera area, the company announced.

The total investment amounts to more than EUR 46 million (excluding VAT), with construction scheduled to begin at the end of 2026 and completion planned for late 2028.

The new facility will operate as a general hospital with a capacity of around 120 beds, covering Romania’s main medical specialisations.

Built on a 4,000 sqm plot, the hospital will have a total area of about 22,000 sqm, including 16,000 sqm above ground and 6,000 sqm underground for parking and technical infrastructure.

Medicana Health Group will manage and operate the hospital as a tenant once construction is completed.

The project represents Medicana’s first direct investment in Romania and one of the largest recent private healthcare developments in Bucharest’s northern area, combining Nusco’s real estate expertise with Medicana’s international hospital network, which includes more than a dozen facilities across Turkey and abroad.

