Turkish investor earmarks EUR 15 mln for industrial adhesives factory in Romania

Turkish wood panel producer Kastamonu Entegre earmarked EUR 15 million for an industrial adhesives plant in Reghin, central Romania.

The company plans to build in Reghin a factory of industrial adhesives, with a capacity of 100,000 tons of formaldehyde and 130,000 tons of urea resins and other products, which should cover the manufacturer's need for adhesives, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Kastamonu Romania (formerly Prolemn), controlled by the company Kastamonu Entegre, estimates that the construction of the adhesive plant on its industrial platform in Reghin, Mures county will start in the second part of this year.

In 2020, the Turkish company’s Romanian subsidiary boasted a 15% increase in its business, to more than EUR 146 million.

Kastamonu was established in 1969 as part of the holding HAYAT. The company currently has plants in Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Russia and Italy. Kastamonu Entegre, which produces raw and melamine coated particle boards, glossy panels, MDF, laminate flooring, tops, door panels and value-added products for the furniture, decoration and construction sectors, has a consolidated turnover of USD 1.3 billion and is a global player positioned as the market leader in Turkey, 4th in Europe, and 7th in the world.

