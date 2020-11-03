Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 08:25
Business
Turkish investor earmarks EUR 15 mln for industrial adhesives factory in Romania
11 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Turkish wood panel producer Kastamonu Entegre earmarked EUR 15 million for an industrial adhesives plant in Reghin, central Romania.

The company plans to build in Reghin a factory of industrial adhesives, with a capacity of 100,000 tons of formaldehyde and 130,000 tons of urea resins and other products, which should cover the manufacturer's need for adhesives, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Kastamonu Romania (formerly Prolemn), controlled by the company Kastamonu Entegre, estimates that the construction of the adhesive plant on its industrial platform in Reghin, Mures county will start in the second part of this year.

In 2020, the Turkish company’s Romanian subsidiary boasted a 15% increase in its business, to more than EUR 146 million.

Kastamonu was established in 1969 as part of the holding HAYAT. The company currently has plants in Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Russia and Italy. Kastamonu Entegre, which produces raw and melamine coated particle boards, glossy panels, MDF, laminate flooring, tops, door panels and value-added products for the furniture, decoration and construction sectors, has a consolidated turnover of USD 1.3 billion and is a global player positioned as the market leader in Turkey, 4th in Europe, and 7th in the world.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 08:25
Business
Turkish investor earmarks EUR 15 mln for industrial adhesives factory in Romania
11 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Turkish wood panel producer Kastamonu Entegre earmarked EUR 15 million for an industrial adhesives plant in Reghin, central Romania.

The company plans to build in Reghin a factory of industrial adhesives, with a capacity of 100,000 tons of formaldehyde and 130,000 tons of urea resins and other products, which should cover the manufacturer's need for adhesives, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Kastamonu Romania (formerly Prolemn), controlled by the company Kastamonu Entegre, estimates that the construction of the adhesive plant on its industrial platform in Reghin, Mures county will start in the second part of this year.

In 2020, the Turkish company’s Romanian subsidiary boasted a 15% increase in its business, to more than EUR 146 million.

Kastamonu was established in 1969 as part of the holding HAYAT. The company currently has plants in Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Russia and Italy. Kastamonu Entegre, which produces raw and melamine coated particle boards, glossy panels, MDF, laminate flooring, tops, door panels and value-added products for the furniture, decoration and construction sectors, has a consolidated turnover of USD 1.3 billion and is a global player positioned as the market leader in Turkey, 4th in Europe, and 7th in the world.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania with our new Expat and Travel Guide in print! The 2020 edition is a perfect present and helps you to understand and discover Romania. Our SPRING OFFER is available here.

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

11 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Five infected, hospital closed after retired cop ignored safety measures
11 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus: Over 40,000 people coming from Italy have entered Romania in last two weeks
11 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus: People coming to Romania from northern France and Madrid area will be placed under quarantine
10 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus crisis: Romania’s president asks citizens to avoid unnecessary trips to crowded places
10 March 2020
Social
Update - Coronavirus epidemic speeds up in Romania: 11 new cases reported on Tuesday
10 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania and the world: Situation summary, restrictions & safety tips
09 March 2020
Social
Update: Romania closes all schools to fight coronavirus outbreak
09 March 2020
Business
Bucharest Stock Exchange plunges amid coronavirus, oil price concerns

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40