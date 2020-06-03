Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 08:17
Business
Bosch might still build a new factory in western Romania
06 March 2020
German group Bosch will change the profile of the factory it initially announced as a washing machine factory at Simeria, in western Romania, and will announce this soon, according to Andrei-Marius Branzea, a partner at real estate consultancy firm Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, who advised Bosch on the purchase of a 44-hectare land plot for the factory, Profit.ro reported.

Bosch announced in early 2018 that it wanted to build a washing machine factory in Simeria, Hunedoara county, and that the investment, estimated at EUR 110 million, would create 700 jobs. Last autumn, however, Bosch decided to postpone the project until further notice.

Bosch representatives explained that, due to the economic conditions and strategic planning of sales based on them, the company “does not currently see the need for additional new production capacities in Europe.” However, the German group could decide to build the factory and produce electric tools, or car parts, said Andrei-Marius Branzea.

“I think they will decide to change the destination of the investment. I don't know how long it will take, but I think they will produce something else. They are in permanent discussion with the local authorities,” he added.

