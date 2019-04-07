Turkish constructor gets contract for another segment of Bucharest southern ring road

Turkish construction company Alsim Alarko was assigned another section (1st) of the Bucharest southern ring road A0, after the Court of Appeal rejected the objections filed by other bidders, Economica.net reported.

Alsim Alarko was already given the contract for the 2nd section of the ring road, which it signed in March. The 3rd section of the southern ring road is being constructed by Greek company Aktor, with the contract having been signed in April.

Each contract provisions a 12-month period for the design of the segment, followed by 30 months earmarked for construction.

The whole southern ring road will cost EUR 580 million and will be mainly financed from the European Union’s budget. It will remove traffic congestion in the southern part of Bucharest and will smooth transport along 4th European Transport Corridor.

