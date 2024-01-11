Defense

Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria join forces to demine their Black Sea areas

11 January 2024

After more than six months of negotiations, the defence ministers of Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey will sign on January 11 the agreement for demining their areas in the Black Sea. Other NATO allies could also be involved in demining missions, Europa Libera Romania reported. Mine clearance is vital to safe maritime traffic.

The Turkish minister of defence, Yaşar Güler, was the one who announced that the agreement on the demining of parts of the Black Sea would be signed by him and his counterparts from Romania and Bulgaria on January 11, 2024, in Istanbul. The information was confirmed by sources from the Ministry of National Defense.

The Romanian minister of foreign affairs, Luminița Odobescu, stated that "for now, in the first stage, the project is trilateral, but it is open, following the agreements of the parties, to the participation of other partners."

Demining ships, patrol ships, helicopters, drones for detecting bombs from the air, divers will be able to participate in the missions to clear the Black Sea of ​​mines. Other NATO allies can also provide assistance in these missions.

Turkey will participate in the demining project with the most ships because it is the party that has the most such capabilities. Romania will also participate with demining ships, helicopters, drones, and divers.

The Naval Forces bought 2023 two demining vessels from Great Britain, and the first arrived in Constanța in December 2023. The second ship is due to arrive in Romania later this year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Fortele Navale Romane)

1

