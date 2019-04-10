Romania Insider
Belgian group gets 50% stake in DAF truck importer in Romania
04 October 2019
Belgian company Turbo Hoet Group, which specializes in selling new and use trucks as well as truck parts, has acquired earlier this year a 50% stake in EVW Holding, the only importer and distributor of DAF trucks in Romania, Ziarul Financiar reported.

At the beginning of this year, Romanian investor Gheorghe Chita became the company’s sole shareholder, after taking over the stakes of his partners Ad van Wijk and Mircea Muresan, who wanted to dedicate more time to their logistics business – Logistic E van Wijk.

After that, Gheroghe Chita approached Piet Wauters, the CEO of Turbos Hoet Group, and proposed him a joint-venture.

“We were very excited by this project, given that Romania has always been an interesting challenge for us, because we couldn’t enter this market as DAF only works with only one distributor in each country,” said Piet Wauters.

EVW Holding didn’t mention the value of this transaction.

EVW Holding had a turnover of some EUR 87 million in 2018, up 74% compared to the previous year. The company also had a net profit of EUR 217,000 and 466 employees. Turbos Hoet Group is a leader on the European market for turbochargers and the biggest dealer of DAF trucks in the world.

(Photo: EVW Holding Facebook Page)

