Romania’s TTS completes EUR 23 mln expansion of Constanta Port grain terminal

Transport Trade Services (BVB: TTS) announced in a note to investors that it completed on July 20 the investment project to expand the storage capacity of the Canopus Constanța grain terminal to 180,000 tons.

The investment comprised the construction of 6 storage silos, each with a capacity of 11,000 tons, 5 buffer silos, each with a storage capacity of 825 tons, a new cargo receiving station for river barges, equipment for one of the two new truck unloading stations, the conveying equipment (belt conveyors and bucket elevators) required to handle cargo flows and connect the new facilities to the existing terminal, as well as 3 weighing stations on the vessel loading line.

The new terminal will receive cargo from both barges and trucks through two unloading stations, each with a handling capacity of 400 tons per hour.

Cargo will be loaded onto seagoing vessels using the 2 existing shiploaders, each providing a loading rate of 800 tons per hour.

The investment, amounting to EUR 23 million, excluding VAT, was carried out by Canopus Star Constanța, with approximately 35% of the project financed from the company's own resources and the remainder financed through a bank loan.

Canopus Star Constanța, one of the three port operators of the TTS Group in the Port of Constanța, is a joint venture owned by TTS (Transport Trade Services) S.A. and Cargill Agricultura, specialising in the handling of agricultural commodities.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/TTS Group)