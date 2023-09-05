Truffle, wine, and adventure tourism in the UNESCO Global Geopark: Grigorescu Mansion's autumn Escape Offer

News from Companies

Nestled in the heart of the UNESCO Global Geopark Buzau Land, Grigorescu Mansion stands for a fusion of nature, adventure, and culinary delight. With its strategic proximity to the Geopark's starting point, the guesthouse unveils a new autumn offer, beckoning travellers to immerse themselves in a weekend escape close to Bucharest. The small, family-run place offers 5 apartments in separate houses, slow-food dinners with local products, executive team building and excursions to the nearby Dealu Mare wine region or adventure tourism in the UNESCO Global Geopark Buzau Land.

The story of Grigorescu Mansion is one of passion, dedication, and a commitment to creating a haven for seekers of the finest flavours. The abandoned mansion from 1930 was renovated step by step with local craftsmen and local building materials over a period of 10 years.

The co-owner, Thorsten Kirschner, was born in Germany. He travelled around the world – Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe – working as a development consultant for international donor organisations, like the German development cooperation GIZ or the European Union. His job brought him to Romania in 2009. His wife Juranda, who was born in Bucharest, returned to her home country with him having left at the age of 18. The couple originally met in Paris, where Juranda had been living for many years. Juranda is an economist, but she has always had a great passion for cooking.

After visiting the Buzau area, where Juranda’s family comes from, both decided to start a new chapter in their life. Most of the construction was managed by the owners themselves, building materials and furniture were recycled. For example, 80-year-old wine barrels were used for wooden floors and dining tables. Their Romanian-German heritage infuses a unique charm into every aspect of Grigorescu Mansion, creating an ambiance that embraces visitors like old friends.

Embark on an Autumn Escape

The main attractions of the Geopark are the mud volcanoes, the salt mountains, the living fires, the amber museum, or the cave churches. Be it the rush of rafting, or the freedom of e-bike exploration, the UNESCO Global Geopark Buzau Land offers a canvas for unforgettable memories. Grigorescu Manor invites you to embark on an autumn journey that combines the allure of truffles, the art of wine, and the thrill of adventure.

The location provides four apartments in the newly built Wallachian style country houses Casa Noelia and Casa Sophie (annex of Grigorescu Mansion) and one apartment in the newly renovated “Grandmother’s house”. The total capacity is 18 persons.

Grigorescu Mansion has no restaurant open to the public, but for guests and private groups, a slow food 3-courses dinner is offered. The menu is established on a daily basis, depending on available fresh products from the region and own production. Vegetarian or special allergen-free menus are available upon request. The garden and orchard of Grigorescu mansion provide the majority of the products used for private events and artisanal food production: herbs, spices, tomatoes, aubergines, plums, and many more. Everything is grown organically and without artificial fertilisers. Other products including meat, come directly from local producers.

Special culinary weekends are offered in the cold seasons that include wine tasting or truffle hunting in the nearby forests. For those who want to learn more about local products and Romanian fusion cuisine, Juranda is offering cooking classes.

For companies from Bucharest, day tours are organised that includes the rental of a meeting room, a slow-food lunch, a cooking class or adventure activities.

More information on www.conaculgrigorescu.com or www.facebook.com/terracarpatica.

*This is a Press release.