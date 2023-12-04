Events

French jazz trio Nout performs in Bucharest, Cluj

04 December 2023

Nout, the French jazz trio composed of Delphine Joussein (flute and pedal loops), Rafaëlle Rinaudo (electric harp), and Blanche Lafuente (drums), will deliver two concerts in Romania this week, ending the 2023 season of Jazz Fan Rising.

The concert in Bucharest takes place at the French Institute on December 5, while the Cluj-Napoca one on December 6 at the Gheorghe Dima Music Academy.

Described as the missing link between Nirvana and Sun Ra, the trio won this year’s Zenith Award for Emerging Artists of the European Jazz Network. The jury praised the trio’s “high level of creativity and originality, with the unusual line-up of flute, electric harp and drums,” and commented that “they can be extremely vigorous and energetic, while still maintaining a complexity and richness in textures and details.”

The Bucharest concert is sold out, with any potential availability to be announced on the Jazz Fan Rising Facebook page. Tickets for the Cluj concert are available online, at the ticket office of Gheorghe Dima Academy, and in Humanitas and Cărturești networks.

(Photo: Sylvain Gripoix, courtesy of the organizers)

