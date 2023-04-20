Trentemøller returns to Bucharest for September show

Danish electronic musician Trentemøller will return to Bucharest in September for a concert at Arenele Romane. According to the organizers, the Romanian band Golan (hybrid) will open the show scheduled for September 7.

Trentemøller will take the stage with a live band consisting of Icelandic artist Disa Jakobs (vocals and guitar), Silas Tinglef (drums), Brian Batz (guitar), and Jacob Haubjerg (bass).

The event, organized by Emagic and The Fresh, is part of the third leg of the Memoria Tour, promoting the album of the same name released in 2022, News.ro reported.

Tickets can be purchased online at trentemoller.emagic.ro and bilete.emagic.ro, and from the iaBilet and Entertix networks.

(Photo source: Facebook/Emagic)