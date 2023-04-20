Events

Trentemøller returns to Bucharest for September show

20 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Danish electronic musician Trentemøller will return to Bucharest in September for a concert at Arenele Romane. According to the organizers, the Romanian band Golan (hybrid) will open the show scheduled for September 7.

Trentemøller will take the stage with a live band consisting of Icelandic artist Disa Jakobs (vocals and guitar), Silas Tinglef (drums), Brian Batz (guitar), and Jacob Haubjerg (bass).

The event, organized by Emagic and The Fresh, is part of the third leg of the Memoria Tour, promoting the album of the same name released in 2022, News.ro reported.

Tickets can be purchased online at trentemoller.emagic.ro and bilete.emagic.ro, and from the iaBilet and Entertix networks.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Emagic)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Events

Trentemøller returns to Bucharest for September show

20 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Danish electronic musician Trentemøller will return to Bucharest in September for a concert at Arenele Romane. According to the organizers, the Romanian band Golan (hybrid) will open the show scheduled for September 7.

Trentemøller will take the stage with a live band consisting of Icelandic artist Disa Jakobs (vocals and guitar), Silas Tinglef (drums), Brian Batz (guitar), and Jacob Haubjerg (bass).

The event, organized by Emagic and The Fresh, is part of the third leg of the Memoria Tour, promoting the album of the same name released in 2022, News.ro reported.

Tickets can be purchased online at trentemoller.emagic.ro and bilete.emagic.ro, and from the iaBilet and Entertix networks.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Emagic)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
30 March 2023
Interviews
Interview with AI: Here’s what Chat GPT-4 knows about Romania-Insider.com
22 March 2023
Transport
Romanian airline Blue Air enters insolvency
17 March 2023
Business
Romania’s financial regulator withdraws license of insurer Euroins, asks for its bankruptcy
14 March 2023
Tech
Broadband in Romania among the five cheapest in the world
09 March 2023
M&A
Greek PPC seals takeover deal for Enel's Romanian assets for EUR 1.26 bln
03 March 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Shares of Romanian state-owned energy companies surge on high dividend expectations