Il Volo to perform in Bucharest in October

The famous pop-opera trio Il Volo, comprised of operatic tenors Piero Barone and Ignazio Boschetto and baritone Gianluca Ginoble, will return to Romania this year for a concert in Bucharest. The performance, part of the group’s 2023 world tour, will take place at Sala Palatului on October 4.

Tickets went on sale Tuesday, April 11, and can be purchased exclusively through Eventim.ro and from partner stores at variable prices depending on the seat category, News.ro reported.

Il Volo’s crossover concert will include interpretations of famous pop-opera songs but also the pieces of resistance that propelled them to the top of the most appreciated international artists of the moment. Among them, "O Sole Mio," "Notte Stellata (The Swan),” or "Grande Amore.”

(Photo source: Facebook/Eventim.ro)