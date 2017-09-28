Transylvania castle to undergo EUR 4 million restoration

The Bánffy castle in Translvania’s Cluj county will undergo restoration work amounting to RON 20 million (EUR 4.3 million).

The sum is provided by the European Fund for Regional Development through the Regional Operational Program 2014 – 2020. The non-refundable funding stands at RON 19 million (EUR 4.1 million).

The work, which is set to last 42 months, is expected to bring more tourists to the patrimony site, and also help the development of the local economy.

The Bánffy castle, located on the Bonţida domain, has been known recently for hosting one of the largest music festivals in Romania, Electric Castle.

The festival also stepped in to support the restoration of the site this year by donating an amount of the money earned from the ticket sales. A public fundraising campaign also took place this summer.

