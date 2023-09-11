Politics

Romanian transport minister estimates cost of Schengen ban at 2% of GDP

11 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Minister of transport Sorin Grindeanu said that Romania should ask for compensation in the amount of 2% of GDP [from Austria] for not being accepted as a member of the Schengen area and compensations in the amount of EUR 2 billion [from the EU] for the damages created to the national transport system by the flow of merchandise from Ukraine.

"I had a discussion the other day with European Commissioner [for Transport] Adina Vălean, and I said that we invested a lot of money, for example, in the maintenance of the national roads in that area [close to the border with Ukraine]. If you go now on [national road] DN2 towards Suceava, Siret, after Bacău, Focşani, you will see that there is intense traffic from Ukraine, which however led to a degradation of this network and we asked for money," minister Grindeanu said, according to News.ro.

Asked whether the European Commission understood the Schengen issue, the minister of transport replied: "The discussions were held by the prime minister, and he passed them on to us, yes. The impact of us not entering Schengen is 2% of GDP."

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gabriel Petrescu/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Politics

Romanian transport minister estimates cost of Schengen ban at 2% of GDP

11 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Minister of transport Sorin Grindeanu said that Romania should ask for compensation in the amount of 2% of GDP [from Austria] for not being accepted as a member of the Schengen area and compensations in the amount of EUR 2 billion [from the EU] for the damages created to the national transport system by the flow of merchandise from Ukraine.

"I had a discussion the other day with European Commissioner [for Transport] Adina Vălean, and I said that we invested a lot of money, for example, in the maintenance of the national roads in that area [close to the border with Ukraine]. If you go now on [national road] DN2 towards Suceava, Siret, after Bacău, Focşani, you will see that there is intense traffic from Ukraine, which however led to a degradation of this network and we asked for money," minister Grindeanu said, according to News.ro.

Asked whether the European Commission understood the Schengen issue, the minister of transport replied: "The discussions were held by the prime minister, and he passed them on to us, yes. The impact of us not entering Schengen is 2% of GDP."

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gabriel Petrescu/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria
17 August 2023
Analyses
Top 100 biggest companies in Romania by turnover
14 August 2023
Macro
Romania’s inflation drops to 9.4% y/y in July
10 August 2023
Macro
Romania's central bank sees slightly higher inflation and more risks posed by Govt. 's policy
04 August 2023
Justice
Romanian court lifts Tate brothers’ house arrest