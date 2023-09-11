Romanian transport minister estimates cost of Schengen ban at 2% of GDP

Minister of transport Sorin Grindeanu said that Romania should ask for compensation in the amount of 2% of GDP [from Austria] for not being accepted as a member of the Schengen area and compensations in the amount of EUR 2 billion [from the EU] for the damages created to the national transport system by the flow of merchandise from Ukraine.

"I had a discussion the other day with European Commissioner [for Transport] Adina Vălean, and I said that we invested a lot of money, for example, in the maintenance of the national roads in that area [close to the border with Ukraine]. If you go now on [national road] DN2 towards Suceava, Siret, after Bacău, Focşani, you will see that there is intense traffic from Ukraine, which however led to a degradation of this network and we asked for money," minister Grindeanu said, according to News.ro.

Asked whether the European Commission understood the Schengen issue, the minister of transport replied: "The discussions were held by the prime minister, and he passed them on to us, yes. The impact of us not entering Schengen is 2% of GDP."

