Business

Romania's transport minister says Blue Air should pay for having abandoned its customers

09 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Blue Air will have to pay compensations both to the passengers it abandoned and for the costs of the flights operated by the state airline Tarom that brought home part of the abandoned passengers, Romania's transport minister Sorin Grindeanu stated.

Furthermore, he stressed that the Government earmarked RON 5 mln (EUR 1 mln) to support the repatriation flights - money that Blue Air will have to return as well - under the circumstances that the private airline failed to pay its dues to the state budget.

Two special Tarom flights took off, on the evening of September 8, to Heraklion airport and Larnaka, respectively, to repatriate almost 200 Romanians affected by the suspension of Blue Air flights. Previously, Tarom operated a special flight to Tel Aviv to bring about 150 Romanian citizens to the country, Economica.net reported.

Blue Air announced on September 6 that it is suspending all flights until Monday, September 12, as its bank accounts were frozen for overdue debts.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Romania's transport minister says Blue Air should pay for having abandoned its customers

09 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Blue Air will have to pay compensations both to the passengers it abandoned and for the costs of the flights operated by the state airline Tarom that brought home part of the abandoned passengers, Romania's transport minister Sorin Grindeanu stated.

Furthermore, he stressed that the Government earmarked RON 5 mln (EUR 1 mln) to support the repatriation flights - money that Blue Air will have to return as well - under the circumstances that the private airline failed to pay its dues to the state budget.

Two special Tarom flights took off, on the evening of September 8, to Heraklion airport and Larnaka, respectively, to repatriate almost 200 Romanians affected by the suspension of Blue Air flights. Previously, Tarom operated a special flight to Tel Aviv to bring about 150 Romanian citizens to the country, Economica.net reported.

Blue Air announced on September 6 that it is suspending all flights until Monday, September 12, as its bank accounts were frozen for overdue debts.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 September 2022
Business
Blue Air suspends all flights from Romanian airports for a week
25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca
22 August 2022
Social
Honeywell opens new Industrial Automation Lab at Bucharest Polytechnic University
18 August 2022
Business
Revolut launches consumer loans in Romania
17 August 2022
Social
High fines for those who try to dodge new parking tax in the center of Bucharest
10 August 2022
Discover Romania
Romania Photo of the Day by Dreamstime: Vama Veche, the most colorful Romanian seaside destination
03 August 2022
Social
Bucharest’s new parking tariffs explained
03 August 2022
Justice
Romania’s 1989 Revolution: Former president Ion Iliescu to stand trial as prosecutors resend case to court