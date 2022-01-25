Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 01/25/2022 - 11:48
Social

Transparency International: Romania still among EU’s worst performers in Corruption Perceptions Index

25 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

With a score of 45 out of 100, Romania remains among the worst-performing countries in the EU in the 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released by Transparency International.

The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption on a scale of zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean). The CPI global average remains unchanged at 43 for the tenth year in a row, and two-thirds of countries score below 50.

The perception of corruption in the public sector in the country is similar to last year and 2019, when Romania had a score of 44, but also to the 2012 results, when the score was also 44.

Alongside Romania, the bottom scorers include Bulgaria, with a score of 42, and Hungary, with a score of 43. The top of the CPI is led by Denmark (88) and Finland (88), followed by Norway (85) and Sweden (85). The EU average remained at 64. 

In Romania, one of the most vulnerable areas was that of public acquisitions, with an impact on the transparency regarding public expenses during the pandemic, Transparency International Romania explained. The organization recommends the use of Integrity Pacts as a solution to ensure transparency, efficiency and equal treatment in public acquisitions. 

Among the EU countries that gained more than 10 points over the past decade are Greece and Italy, with 13 and 14 points respectively between 2012 and 2021. Greece went from a score of 36 in 2012 to 49 in 2021, while Italy went from 42 in 2012 to 56 in 2021. At the opposite end, Cyprus and Hungary lost 13 and 12 points respectively, ending up with scores of 53 and 43 in the 2021 CPI.

The 2021 CPI is available here.

(Photo: Yuryz | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 12/30/2021 - 17:25
30 December 2021
RI +
Romania Economic Outlook: Resilience Facility is the key anchor in 2022 after reformist Government's collapse
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 01/25/2022 - 11:48
Social

Transparency International: Romania still among EU’s worst performers in Corruption Perceptions Index

25 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

With a score of 45 out of 100, Romania remains among the worst-performing countries in the EU in the 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released by Transparency International.

The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption on a scale of zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean). The CPI global average remains unchanged at 43 for the tenth year in a row, and two-thirds of countries score below 50.

The perception of corruption in the public sector in the country is similar to last year and 2019, when Romania had a score of 44, but also to the 2012 results, when the score was also 44.

Alongside Romania, the bottom scorers include Bulgaria, with a score of 42, and Hungary, with a score of 43. The top of the CPI is led by Denmark (88) and Finland (88), followed by Norway (85) and Sweden (85). The EU average remained at 64. 

In Romania, one of the most vulnerable areas was that of public acquisitions, with an impact on the transparency regarding public expenses during the pandemic, Transparency International Romania explained. The organization recommends the use of Integrity Pacts as a solution to ensure transparency, efficiency and equal treatment in public acquisitions. 

Among the EU countries that gained more than 10 points over the past decade are Greece and Italy, with 13 and 14 points respectively between 2012 and 2021. Greece went from a score of 36 in 2012 to 49 in 2021, while Italy went from 42 in 2012 to 56 in 2021. At the opposite end, Cyprus and Hungary lost 13 and 12 points respectively, ending up with scores of 53 and 43 in the 2021 CPI.

The 2021 CPI is available here.

(Photo: Yuryz | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 12/30/2021 - 17:25
30 December 2021
RI +
Romania Economic Outlook: Resilience Facility is the key anchor in 2022 after reformist Government's collapse
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks