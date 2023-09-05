Romania’s Transgaz to operate Moldova’s natural gas transport system

The entire gas transmission network in the Republic of Moldova will be managed by Vestmoldtransgaz, a company owned by the Romanian gas transport system operator Transgaz and the EBRD, the Ministry of Energy in Chisinau announced, Newsmaker.md reported.

The decision comes after Gazprom-controlled Moldovagaz failed to fulfil the unbundling requirements, a fact that led to the modification of the legislative framework in the Republic of Moldova in order to ensure the energy security of the country as well as alignment with the European normative framework.

To operate the gas transport system in Moldova, Vestmoldtransgaz has signed a lease agreement with the owner of the network, Moldovatransgaz, a subsidiary of Moldovagaz. The contract must be approved by the National Energy Regulatory Agency (ANRE) to enter into force.

Vestmoldtransgaz will lease and operate the gas transportation network for a period of 5 years. It will also take over, in turn, the ongoing maintenance contracts concluded by Moldovatransgaz, thereby ensuring the continuity of operational processes related to the natural gas transportation infrastructure.

The transfer of the gas transmission network will allow Moldova to implement the provisions of Energy Package III, the obligations of the Republic of Moldova to the Energy Community.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)