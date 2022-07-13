Tourists avoid Romania's Danube Delta due to proximity to Ukraine

The number of visitors in the Danube Delta during the first five months of the year dropped by about 27% compared to the same period last year, to 42,735, due to rising prices and the war in Ukraine, according to a press release issued on Tuesday by The Danube Delta Tourist Destination Management Association (AMDTDD).

"Despite the rumours, the Danube Delta is currently a safe destination, as it is one of the most secluded, unique and protected tourist areas in Romania, where tourists can spend unforgettable holidays in nature," the association's statement reads, Economica.net reported.

The war in Ukraine and inflation are just a few reasons for the decline in the number of tourists in the Danube Delta at the beginning of the summer season compared to the same period last year.

Given that the fishery resource is also diminishing, there are guest house owners who announced that they would close their units next year, while some locals are waiting for support from the state - G4media.ro showed in a story about the obstacles faced by the people in the Delta that host tourists.

