Business

Container collecting equipment producer TOMRA opens office in Romania

23 April 2021
The world leader in the field of reverse vending machines - namely the operation of machines used for collecting bottles and cans to be later recycled - the Norwegian group TOMRA, opened an office in Romania.

The move comes as the Romanian Government is expected to enact the food packaging recycling procedure, after many delays.

"We want to have a local organization to serve customers in Romania. The size of the organization will depend on what the storage system will look like when it is completed, but we expect the team to be between 20 and 50 people," TOMRA told Profit.ro.

The company's representatives also say that they will evaluate the possibility of investing in production facilities in Romania.

Depending on what the guarantee-return system will look like, the reverse vending machines may even be assembled in Romania.

(Photo source: Facebook/Tomra)

