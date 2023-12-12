TOKEN launches in Romania the first self-service cash register for gas stations with payments directly at the pump

News from Companies

Token Financial Technologies (TOKEN), the leading provider of digital payment solutions in Turkey, is launching the unassisted payment terminal Beko-RO1000 on the Romanian market, the first integrated cash register designed for gas stations. The device incorporates Android 9 technology which allows unattended contactless payments directly at the pump, and the integration with fleet cards and 32 different pump protocols.

Beko-RO1000 is part of the OderoPOS portfolio of card payment terminals which, together with OderoPAY, the online payment platform, is one of the newest TOKEN financial technology solutions operating in Romania under the Odero brand. The company has been operating on the local market since the beginning of the year, where it has invested approximately 7 million euros until now. Romania is the first TOKEN subsidiary outside Turkey.

"Global consumer appetite for self-service options is obvious, their consumption behavior being radically influenced in recent years by pandemic habits, as well as convenience. Unattended cash registers are about to become the norm in offline retail, including in Romania, where the trend towards self-service and the merchants’ need to find cost-efficiency solutions will change a variety of industries. In this context, we are launching the Beko-RO1000 terminal, the first cash register with the Android operating system in Romania, a mass-produced terminal, specifically designed for direct payments at the pump and approved as such in our country, representing a new revenue-generating direction for retailers", says Dan Mașut, General Manager of Token Financial Technologies Romania.

The new outdoor payment terminal (OPT) is an innovative all-in-one device uniquely designed to facilitate unattended or automated self-service payments. It comes with an intuitive and user-friendly design, offers a wide range of payment methods (including bank card, chip, contactless, Google Pay, and Apple Pay), and issues an instant fiscal receipt related to the transaction.

Widely used in gas stations, but also in parking or car washes and other retail outlets, in hospitality and transport environments, Beko-RO1000 boasts a competitive price and offers merchants a significant advantage in accepting payments 24/7, while contributing to reducing human errors.

The device built with Beko's innovative technology easily integrates with 32 pump protocols in gas stations, has technical approval (ICI), and is resistant to extreme temperatures. Prompt assistance, remote monitoring, and adherence to security and functionality standards complement the benefits provided by Beko-RO1000.

The new device was successfully used at 12,000 pumps in Turkey during one year.

About TOKEN Financial Technologies

Token Financial Technologies is part of the Koç Group, the largest private holding in Turkey, present in Romania since 2003 through its Arctic, Beko, Grundig, Ford and Otokar brands.

With a portfolio of over 800,000 users, Token Financial Technologies is the leader of the payment platform market in Turkey (with a market share of 54%), securely handling around 6 million transactions every day in this country.

Token Financial Technologies entered the Romanian market at the beginning of 2023 through the Odero brand. Token Financial Technologies introduces to the Romanian market the concept of a one-stop shop for integrated, secure, fast, and easy-to-use digital payment solutions suitable for any merchant.

For more details, please access www.tokeninc.com/en-us, www.odero.ro and www.koc.com.tr/en

