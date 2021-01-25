Bucharest National Theater to restart performances in February

The I. L. Caragiale National Theater (TNB) in Bucharest announced it would reopen for indoor performances beginning February 5.

The announcement came as the coronavirus infection rate dropped below 3 per 1,000 inhabitants in Bucharest, allowing the opening of indoor cafes, restaurants, bars, cinemas, theaters, and gambling venues.

The TNB performance halls will operate at 30% of their capacity, in keeping with current Covid-19 norms.

Among the performances in the program are Jurnal de România. 1989 (Romania diary. 1989), Edna Mazia’s The Nouveau Criminals, Preşul (The Rug) by Ion Băieșu, Frumos e în septembrie la Veneţia (The Beauty of Venice in September) by Teodor Mazilu, Hristo Boicev’s The Titanic Orchestra, Omul care a văzut moartea (The Man who Saw Death) by Victor Eftimiu, Nick Payne’s Incognito, and Giuseppe Berto’s Anonymous Venetian.

Tickets can be purchased at the TNB ticket office or online, at mystage.ro.

(Photo: Carol Robert/ Dreamstime)

