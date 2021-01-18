Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 01/18/2021 - 13:13
Culture

Theater directors from 100 countries join Romanian project inspired by Giovanni Boccaccio’s Decameron

18 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The "Marin Sorescu" National Theatre in Craiova, one of Romania's biggest theaters, launched The Hektomeron, a special international project that brings together 100 directors from 100 different countries worldwide.

"Inspired by the Decameron written by Giovanni Boccaccio more than 650 years ago, the project of the "Marin Sorescu" National Theater in Craiova presents the author's 100 tales at a time when isolation, fear, and death are present in today's world just as they were present in Florence during the years when the Decameron was conceived by Boccaccio," according to theater representatives.

The project was launched on January 15 and, every day until April 24, it will unfold a story staged by a different director and streamed live on Hektomeron.com. Thus, the project will bring together 100 directors from 100 different countries around the world. The episodes will be filmed and streamed live from the theater's "Amza Pellea" hall.

So far, three episodes have been broadcast, staged by theater directors from Italy, Ukraine, and Botswana. Other directors from Hungary, Brazil, Spain, Albania, Rwanda, Croatia, the US, Slovenia, Burundi, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Mexico, and the Republic of Moldova will also present their performances online, on the dedicated platform. 

At the end of the project, all 100 episodes will be presented in full on Hektomeron.com, in a 25-hour marathon.

All episodes will be performed in Romanian with English subtitles by the "Marin Sorescu" National Theatre's actors, except for the episode directed by Radu Afrim, who will work with an artist from abroad.

Further details are available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the organizers)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 01/18/2021 - 11:40
18 January 2021
Culture
Romanian actor opens drama school in Bucharest
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 01/18/2021 - 13:13
Culture

Theater directors from 100 countries join Romanian project inspired by Giovanni Boccaccio’s Decameron

18 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The "Marin Sorescu" National Theatre in Craiova, one of Romania's biggest theaters, launched The Hektomeron, a special international project that brings together 100 directors from 100 different countries worldwide.

"Inspired by the Decameron written by Giovanni Boccaccio more than 650 years ago, the project of the "Marin Sorescu" National Theater in Craiova presents the author's 100 tales at a time when isolation, fear, and death are present in today's world just as they were present in Florence during the years when the Decameron was conceived by Boccaccio," according to theater representatives.

The project was launched on January 15 and, every day until April 24, it will unfold a story staged by a different director and streamed live on Hektomeron.com. Thus, the project will bring together 100 directors from 100 different countries around the world. The episodes will be filmed and streamed live from the theater's "Amza Pellea" hall.

So far, three episodes have been broadcast, staged by theater directors from Italy, Ukraine, and Botswana. Other directors from Hungary, Brazil, Spain, Albania, Rwanda, Croatia, the US, Slovenia, Burundi, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Mexico, and the Republic of Moldova will also present their performances online, on the dedicated platform. 

At the end of the project, all 100 episodes will be presented in full on Hektomeron.com, in a 25-hour marathon.

All episodes will be performed in Romanian with English subtitles by the "Marin Sorescu" National Theatre's actors, except for the episode directed by Radu Afrim, who will work with an artist from abroad.

Further details are available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the organizers)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 01/18/2021 - 11:40
18 January 2021
Culture
Romanian actor opens drama school in Bucharest
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania and Europe: New routes announced for 2021
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market
04 January 2021
Social
Romanian public television’s New Year’s Eve special sparks scandal
30 December 2020
Business
Romania's new Government announces first economic measures