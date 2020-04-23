Bucharest National Theater starts streaming performances online

The National Theater in Bucharest will start streaming performances from its archive or its current repertoire on April 24.

Each performance will be available one weekend, starting at 16:00 on Friday, and 18:00 on Saturday and Sunday. The shows can be watched on the theater’s YouTube channel.

The first performance to be streamed is William Shakespeare’s The Tempest, directed by Bulgarian Alexander Morfov. Actor Ion Caramitru, also TNB’s director, stars in the production as Prospero. The cast also includes Mihai Călin as Caliban, Istvan Teglas (Ariel), Alexandra Sălceanu (Miranda), and Ciprian Nicula (Ferdinand).

Other performances that will be available include Friedrich Dürrenmatt’s The Visit, I.L.Caragiale’s Two Lottery Tickets and The Blight, Ion Minulescu’s Allegro, ma non troppo, and Victor Ion Popa’s Take, Ianke and Cadîr.

At the same time, TNB will continue to stream daily, on its YouTube channel, the TNB Conferences.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]