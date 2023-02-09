Timisoara Polytechnic University gets EUR 5.2 mln grant under PNRR

The Polytechnic University of Timişoara (UPT) obtained funding of EUR 5.2 mln through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), which is to be directed towards the modernization of the digital infrastructure and the improvement of the educational process, according to data sent on Wednesday by the institution's officials.

Romanian universities were offered EUR 234 mln for digitization projects under the PNRR. Sixty-one of them submitted projects to use these funds, and UPT was granted the highest score, at par with the University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Sciences and Technology from Târgu-Mureş.

"Companies want creative young people, and through these investments, we try to develop the creativity of young people through the modern equipment they have access to," said Florin Drăgan, UPT rector, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The university's projects target several components: global infrastructure (EUR 2.1 mln), emerging technologies (EUR 2.1 mln), priority areas of specialization (EUR 600,000), professional training (EUR 200,000), as well as a research platform (EUR 100,000).

(Photo source: Upt.ro)