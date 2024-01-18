Culture

Timișoara’s plant nursery installation shortlisted for 2024 EU Mies Award

18 January 2024

Nursery. 1306 plants for Timișoara, an ephemeral structure that hosted a tree nursery and spaces for public discussions, is one of the projects shortlisted for this year’s EU Mies Award, which acknowledges architectural production in Europe.

The structure was erected as part of the city’s European Capital of Culture program last year.

The project was designed by MAIO, Studio Nomadic - architecture & lighting design and Studio Peisaj for OAR / Timiş branch and activated by Beta - Timișoara Architecture Biennial.

Forty projects have been shortlisted for the awards by a seven-member jury made up of Martin Braathen, Pippo Ciorra, Frédéric Druot, Tinatin Gurgenidze, Adriana Krnáčová, Sala Makumbundu, and Hrvoje Njiric.

The selected works are spread out in 20 European countries: six in Spain, four in Belgium and in Germany, three in Croatia, France, and Portugal, two in Austria, Slovenia, and Sweden, and one in the Czech Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

The list of shortlisted projects is available here.

(Photo: Cornel Putan/ Inquam Photos)

Normal
 

