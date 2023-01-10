Social

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Timisoara opens first Community Resilience and Mobilization Center in Romania

10 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Timisoara has opened the first Community Resilience and Mobilization Center in Romania, located near the city’s main train station. The center is meant to coordinate efforts in the case of an emergency, without having to wait on central authorities in Romania.

Opened through the city’s Social Assistance Directorate, the center will be used for the coordination and mobilization of civil society for an immediate response to extreme crisis situations affecting the city, according to Agerpres.

"Preparation is the key to success, and that's why we opened a center that will mobilize the local community in crisis situations and make Timisoara a resilient city. It is unique in Romania,” said Timisoara mayor Dominic Fritz.

“What we have learned in recent years is that Romania is not prepared for exceptional situations and that the state moves very slowly when the unimaginable becomes reality. At the beginning of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, civil society mobilized in an exemplary way to support Ukrainian refugees. It did so without central coordination. Nobody waited for the state [to act]. We learned from that and we want Timisoara to be prepared for the next major crisis, whether it is a pandemic, a wave of refugees, or something else," he added.

The space where the center operates belongs to the municipality and was renovated at the end of 2022, in partnership with the LIONS club in Timisoara. It is now managed by the Social Assistance Directorate of the Timisoara Municipality through the Community Resilience and Mobilization Service.

At the moment, the center is used as a space for managing services and social benefits to support refugees from Ukraine.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dominic Fritz on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Social

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Timisoara opens first Community Resilience and Mobilization Center in Romania

10 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Timisoara has opened the first Community Resilience and Mobilization Center in Romania, located near the city’s main train station. The center is meant to coordinate efforts in the case of an emergency, without having to wait on central authorities in Romania.

Opened through the city’s Social Assistance Directorate, the center will be used for the coordination and mobilization of civil society for an immediate response to extreme crisis situations affecting the city, according to Agerpres.

"Preparation is the key to success, and that's why we opened a center that will mobilize the local community in crisis situations and make Timisoara a resilient city. It is unique in Romania,” said Timisoara mayor Dominic Fritz.

“What we have learned in recent years is that Romania is not prepared for exceptional situations and that the state moves very slowly when the unimaginable becomes reality. At the beginning of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, civil society mobilized in an exemplary way to support Ukrainian refugees. It did so without central coordination. Nobody waited for the state [to act]. We learned from that and we want Timisoara to be prepared for the next major crisis, whether it is a pandemic, a wave of refugees, or something else," he added.

The space where the center operates belongs to the municipality and was renovated at the end of 2022, in partnership with the LIONS club in Timisoara. It is now managed by the Social Assistance Directorate of the Timisoara Municipality through the Community Resilience and Mobilization Service.

At the moment, the center is used as a space for managing services and social benefits to support refugees from Ukraine.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dominic Fritz on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 January 2023
Macro
High inflation and economic growth or low inflation and recession? Pick your 2023 poison
03 January 2023
Macro
Romania’s economy increasingly complex and set to grow more, Harvard economists say
03 January 2023
Events
Timișoara to host biggest Brâncuși exhibition in Romania in 50 years
03 January 2023
Social
First census results show Romania’s population is shrinking
21 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sees highest monthly growth in 20 months
21 December 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Destinations to visit in 2023
19 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange 140th anniversary: BVB reaches 370 listed companies, all eyes on upcoming Hidroelectrica listing
16 December 2022
Music
Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest