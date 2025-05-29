Bionic arm advocate Tilly Lockey to speak at Bucharest Tech Week 2025

Tilly Lockey, one of the world’s most prominent voices in human augmentation and wearable technology, is set to take the stage at the Innovation Summit on June 16, marking the first day of the Business Summits at Bucharest Tech Week 2025. Her keynote, titled “Bionically Beautiful,” will focus on her personal journey with bionic technology, the importance of user input in innovation, and how wearable tech can become a natural part of everyday life.

At just 19 years old, Lockey has become a global figure in the tech space, known for her work as a motivational speaker, influencer, model, presenter, and active ambassador for Open Bionics - the company behind the 3D-printed Hero Arm prosthetics.

After losing both arms in early childhood, she became a key advocate for inclusive, functional, and aesthetically designed technology. Her direct involvement in testing and providing feedback on bionic prostheses has helped shape how these innovations support mobility and representation.

Tilly Lockey’s presence is among the most anticipated at this year’s edition of Bucharest Tech Week, which features over 60 speakers from major global companies. Other notable speakers include Dominik Heinrich of The Coca-Cola Company, Andy Grant of NVIDIA, Sonika Kapil of Microsoft, David Ostrovsky of Meta, Claire Renaud of DELL, and Nazim Unlu of Novartis.

The Bucharest event kicks off over the weekend of June 14–15 with Tech Expo, Romania’s largest public tech exhibition, hosted at Romexpo’s Pavilion B1. Visitors will be able to explore the latest in smart home devices, electric and hybrid vehicles, urban mobility solutions, gaming equipment, and tech innovations from a wide range of industries.

From June 16 to 20, the focus will shift to the business segment of the festival, which includes five thematic summits bringing together global experts, business leaders, and tech professionals. Each summit will offer exclusive sessions exploring current trends and the future of innovation.

Tickets for the Business Summits can be purchased at techweek.ro. VIP packages, which include informal meet-and-greet access with selected speakers, are priced at EUR 449.

Access to Tech Expo is free of charge with prior registration at techexpo.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)