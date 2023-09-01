Transilvania Film Festival holds 17th edition in Sibiu this month

Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) holds its 17th edition in Sibiu this month with a program that covers some of the most anticipated Romanian films of the year, documentaries, classics, and international box office hits. There will also be screenings for children and meetings with special guests.

The screenings will take place in the city’s Piața Mare and CineGold from September 7 to September 10.

The lineup includes Tudor Giurgiu’s latest film Libertate/Freedom, which was part of the Sarajevo Festival selection and won the audience award for the best Romanian film at TIFF.22; Tigru/Day of the Tiger by Andrei Tănase, which was selected in Sarajevo and Rotterdam and won the debut award at TIFF.22; Moldovan comedy Carbon, directed by Ion Borș; Radu Muntean’s film David; Casablanca, directed by Michael Curtiz; and Nae Caramfil’s E pericoloso sporgersi.

The screenings in Piața Mare, as well as the screenings dedicated to children, are free.

(Photo source: the organizers)