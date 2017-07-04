Tickets for BRD Bucharest Open tennis tournament, now on sale

Tennis fans can now purchase tickets for the 2017 edition of BRD Bucharest Open, the local WTA tournament that will be organized at Arenele BNR in the Romanian capital between July 15 and July 23.

Ticket prices vary between RON 20 and RON 75, depending on the day.

Thus, tickets for July 17 and July 18 cost RON 20 (some EUR 4.4), those for July 19 and July 20 have a price of RON 30 (EUR 6.6), those for July 21 cost RON 50 (EUR 11), and tickets for July 22 and July 23 cost RON 75 (over EUR 16).

They can be purchased online at Eventim.ro, and from the Eventim network.

However, the entrance is free in the days of qualifications – July 15 and July 16, and the children, students, and pensioners will also benefit from free access between July 17 and July 20, subject to availability. Moreover, the persons with disabilities will have free entry, subject to availability, provided they send a nominal request to [email protected]

Romania’s tennis ace Simona Halep, who won the tournament in 2014 and 2016, hasn’t signed up for the WTA tournament in Bucharest yet. She could get a wild card, depending on the results at Wimbledon.

Romanian tennis players Irina Camelia Begu, Monica Niculescu, Sorana Cirstea and Ana Bogdan are in the main draw at BRD Bucharest Open.

Irina Marica, [email protected]