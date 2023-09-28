Startup

Romanian ed-tech start-up Youni invests EUR 100,000 for regional expansion

28 September 2023

The ed-tech start-up Youni, which developed the younichoice.com platform that helps students find the right university abroad, will open an educational hub in Craiova on October 6.

This is the second educational hub opened by Youni after the one in Bucharest.

The start-up plans to invest EUR 100,000 in the next 12 months in the Oltenia region.

Until now, Youni has invested over EUR 800,000 on the Romanian market.

The start-up Youni was founded by Andrei Nicolae in 2017. So far, more than 14,000 pupils and students have benefited from its services.

In total, Youni has so far attracted investments totaling EUR 1.2mn, the main investor being Early Game Venture (EGV), joined by Simple Capital, as well as business angels with tech experience.

(Photo: Kantver/ Dreamstime)

1

