The Travel recommends ten activities to try in Romania

The Travel, a top website for travel tips and guides, has recently published an article dedicated to Romania, in which it recommends ten activities to try in the country.

The article signed by writer and traveler Joshua Chiedu suggests readers explore Romania’s street food and culture, go on a bike tour around Bucharest, experience a tour of communism-related landmarks and sites in the capital, embark on a food adventure in Transylvania, or even take a Tuk Tuk in Bucharest.

A visit to Slanic Prahova, one of the largest salt mines in Romania and the world, is also on the list. Plus, readers are encouraged to visit Peles Castle, Bran Castle, Rasnov Fortress and Sinaia Monastery, and not miss the famous Transfagarasan mountain road. Attending a Romanian Halloween party is also an idea worth trying, especially one hosted by the scary Bran Castle.

“Romania is one of the most popular travel destinations in Europe for its history, impressive landmarks, culture, and exciting activities. The country is also famous for its castles and the impressive Carpathian Mountains, which are one of the most picturesque landscapes in the world. With these features, nature lovers, history lovers, and all types of travelers have something to enjoy in this country,” starts the article published by The Travel.

The complete list is available here.

(Photo source: Dziewul/Dreamstime.com)