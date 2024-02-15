The Economist Impact Events presents the fourth edition of the Romanian Business & Investment Roundtable Conference in Bucharest, between April 3-4, 2024

News from Companies

The Economist Impact Events and its official representative for South East Europe, Hazlis & Rivas, together with its local partner Oxygen, announce the fourth edition of the ROMANIAN BUSINESS & INVESTMENT ROUNDTABLE, entitled "Shaping a new narrative for prosperity and growth".

Martin Schulz, German politician and former President of the European Parliament, is one of the keynote speakers at the event amongst other distinguished personalities. The event will also be attended by Guy Verhofstadt, Member of the European Parliament (MEP) and former Prime Minister of Belgium, together with Sir David King, Chair of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group.

The event will take place on April 3rd and 4th in Bucharest at the Grand Hotel Bucharest and will address the geopolitical landscape on the first day. The second day shall focus on Europe’s economic growth, the outlook for Romania, energy, infrastructure development in Romania amidst the armed conflict at the border, energy security and accessibility, technological progress and the influence of AI in the business environment, and ESG standards.

In addition, the “Romanian Business & Investment Roundtable” event will bring together high-ranking government officials and leaders from the Romanian and European business environment.

The Economist Impact Events provide companies and entrepreneurs with the opportunity to enhance their knowledge in key areas for development while presenting relevant research and in-depth analyses by prominent personalities of The Economist Group.

The event is being organized by Hazlis & Rivas, the official representative of The Economist Impact Events for Southeast Europe, in partnership with Oxygen.

For sponsorship and partnership packages: Andreea Filip, New Business Director, Oxygen, at andreea.filip@oxygencomms.ro.

