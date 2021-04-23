RO industrial group Teraplast ups revenues by 28% in Q1

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Romanian TeraPlast Group (TRP), which specializes in construction materials production, announced a 28% increase in turnover in the first quarter of this year, to RON 108 million (EUR 22.2 mln).

The EBITDA improved by 61% to RON 17.5 mln (EUR 3.57 mln), resulting in an EBITDA margin of 16.2%, up from 12.8% in the first quarter of 2020.

"To put this in perspective, this is compared to 2020, a year with record-breaking results for the group," stated Ioana Birta, the group's CFO.

For the whole of 2021, TeraPlast Group's budget is built on a turnover of RON 636.2 mln (EUR 130 mln) and an EBITDA of RON 89.1 mln (EUR 18.1 mln).

The group is implementing investments worth over RON 160 mln (EUR 32 mln) in doubling the production capacity for the Installations division and the biodegradable flexible packaging factory. The investments are on track, according to the group's representatives.

TeraPlast Group has a market capitalization of RON 1.43 billion (RON 290 mln) on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. TeraPlast's shares are included in the BVB reference index, BET, and in FTSE Russell's Total Cap and MicroCap indices.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)