Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 08:17
Business

TeraPlast applies for state aid for EUR 7.9 mln project

02 October 2020
Romanian construction materials manufacturer TeraPlast Bistrita, controlled by local businessman Dorel Goia, is requesting state aid worth almost EUR 4 million to finance an investment project of EUR 7.9 mln aimed at expanding production capacity.

The company submitted its application on September 30, within the state aid scheme for stimulating investments with a major impact on the economy.

TeraPlast aims to expand the production capacity of the Installations business line, which includes the portfolio of pipes and fittings.

The company plans to complete the project in April 2022.

The investment will create 45 jobs.

"This project is the first of the investment projects by which we contribute to reducing Romania's dependence on imports. We will use the same technology and raw materials as our competitors in Western Europe," said Alexandru Stanean, CEO of TeraPlast.

TeraPlast is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization of RON 700 million (EUR 140 mln). Its shares have increased by 85% since the beginning of the year.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

