Romanian company boosts PVC recycling business line
03 April 2019
TeraPlast Group, the largest producer of construction materials with Romanian capital, has set up TeraPlast Recycling Company, following the separation of its recycling business line.

Between August 2018 and March 2019, the recycling section operated at a monthly average capacity of 650 tons of rigid PVC.

Recyclable material comes from both own production and purchases. Thus, last year, 54% of processed quantities came from Europe, from countries like the Netherlands, Denmark or Italy and only 46% from Romania.

“In Europe, the recycled rigid PVC market was 480,000 tonnes in 2018, and existing operators absorb only 20% of the recyclable PVC,” TeraPlast president of the managing board Dorel Goia explained, pointing to the massive 2 million tonnes potential of the market.

TeraPlast would rather collect local PVC, instead of paying EUR 2,000 for a 20-tonne shipment from the Netherlands, Goia added.

TeraPlast is the biggest PVC processor in Romania. The group produces PVC profiles and pipes as well as insulated panels and metallic roof tiles. In 2018, the group had a turnover of RON 805 million (EUR 170 million).

(Photo source: TeraPlast)

